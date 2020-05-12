CRE Leader Jerry Snyder Passes Away at 90

Jerry Snyder, Founder & Senior Partner of J.H. Snyder. Image courtesy of J.H. Snyder Co.

The commercial real estate industry has lost one of its leaders with the passing of Jerome H. “Jerry” Snyder, founder & senior partner of Los Angeles-based J.H. Snyder Co. Snyder passed away at his home in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles on May 8 at the age of 90 following a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Brooklyn, Snyder got his start in the real estate industry at 19, when he launched a home remodeling business that he wisely named Snyder & Son to give potential clients the security of believing a more experienced professional was at the helm. Snyder went from renovating houses for homeowners to working with small subdivisions to developing an entire 80-resident community in Orange County. From there, Snyder established Signature Homes and by the age of 22, he was developing 2,000 homes annually. The business was the launchpad for J.H. Snyder Co., which evolved into a national homebuilding company. Then, when change was afoot, he acted accordingly, as he would throughout his career. In 1969, Snyder partnered with Loew’s Corp. to form Loew’s Snyder Environmental Communities, building thousands of homes across the U.S. over the next seven years. Seeing an imminent downturn in the housing market in the late 1970s, he turned lemons into lemonade by transforming J. H. Snyder into a commercial development company.

Living legacy

Snyder’s fingerprints can be seen on ground-breaking projects such as the 17-acre Water Garden office park in Santa Monica, which helped launch the area’s reputation as Silicon Beach. Also in Santa Monica, Snyder is behind the twin 17-story Ocean Towers condo development at 201 Ocean Ave. Other outstanding projects include Beverly Glen Park near Bel Air, The River at Rancho Mirage near Palm Springs and Coronado Shores in San Diego.

One of his earliest endeavors is the prominent building now known as SAG-AFTRA Plaza at 5757 Wilshire Blvd., which he acquired in a partnership in 1978. The property came with developable land that Snyder ultimately used to create the 1 million-square-foot, two-building Wilshire Courtyard campus that kicked off a trend with the then-rare feature of terraces at an office property. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA Plaza is the site of what is said to be one Snyder’s favorite undertakings, The Residences at Wilshire Curson, a luxury apartment tower that will deliver 285 units to the market.

Along with his wife, Joan, Snyder made UCLA the beneficiary of much of their philanthropy. They contributed $3 million to endow three faculty chairs at the Stein Eye Institute, which they have supported for 40 years. The Snyders also established the Jerome Snyder Systems Building and Housing Research Fellowship at the UCLA Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning, helping 40 Snyder Fellows from 13 nations pursue their research. They have supported a wide range of UCLA programs including Operation Mend, which provides health care for service members, veterans and their families. Children’s welfare was another major philanthropic interest for the Snyders, who supported Boys and Girls Club of Venice, Jeffrey Foundation, Rotoplast International and After-School All-Stars, among others.

The well-respected and highly honored Snyder leaves behind his wife, three children, three grandchildren and a portfolio of properties that render him a commercial real estate industry icon.