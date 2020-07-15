Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage Two Denver Properties

Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. Image courtesy of Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts has been appointed to manage two hotels in Denver: the 299-room Holiday Inn Denver East – Stapleton and the 400-room Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. With the two additions, Crestline now manages six hospitality assets in Colorado.

The Holiday Inn Denver East is newly renovated and includes common-area amenities such as a fitness center, business center, outdoor pool, and complimentary wireless internet. The hotel also features 13,063 square feet of flexible event space. Located at 3333 Quebec St., the Holiday Inn is 1 mile from Interstate 70. The surrounding area has several retail and dining options, including Quebec Square, which is within walking distance of the building.

The Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel features guestrooms and suites with plug-in panels and Bluetooth-equipped TVs. The property also includes 42,522 square feet of newly renovated event facilities. Located at 3801 Quebec St., within walking distance of Holiday Inn Denver East, the hotel is 5 miles from downtown Denver.

Both properties are nearby T3 RiNo, a speculative creative office project being developed by Hines, McCaffery and Ivanhoé Cambridge in the River North Arts District. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.