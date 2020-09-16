Crestline Tapped to Manage Hyatt Hotels in Phoenix

601 E. 6th St. Image courtesy of Apple Hospitality

Crestline Hotels & Resorts has started managing operations at Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, two newly built hotels in Tempe, Ariz. The property is the first dual-branded Hyatt hotel in the market and the first to be developed in the Arizona State University Athletic District.

The Hyatt Place comprises 154 rooms, while Hyatt House consists of 105. Shared amenities include 4,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space, guest kitchen, lobby bar, and multiple patios. Rooftop amenities include a swimming pool and bar.

Located at 601 E. 6th St., the asset is 7 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The property is within the 355-acre Novus Innovation Corridor on ASU’s campus, which is slated to include 3.9 million square feet of office space, roughly 4,000 homes and 300,000 square feet of retail space. Arizona Legislature started construction of the corridor in 2010, to generate funding for the ASU athletic facilities.

Mortenson Construction developed the hospitality asset. Last month, Apple Hospitality acquired the property for $64.6 million.