CREW Network President: “Optimism, Resiliency Are Paramount to Moving Forward”

Christine Gorham, 2020 President, CREW Network. Image courtesy of CREW Network

With more than three decades of experience in health care and health-care real estate, CREW Network’s 2020 President Christine Gorham has lived through a lot. She admits she embraced this niche because she thought it was recession-proof, but the pandemic has taught her differently. Gorham is familiar with the intricacies of both medical operations and health-care real estate.

In the second episode of the CREW Network series with Commercial Property Executive Senior Associate Editor Laura Calugar, Gorham paints a broad picture of how female leaders are handling the pandemic within their organizations. She also talks about the importance of gender diversity at the leadership level, the qualities that make women strong leaders in challenging times and lessons the pandemic has taught the industry so far.

