CRG Hires Partner & SVP of Workplace Strategy

Geoffrey Kasselman, Partner & SVP, CRG. Image courtesy of CRG

Clayco’s real estate platform CRG has hired Geoffrey Kasselman as partner & senior vice president of workplace strategy. The real estate veteran of 32 years will lead the company’s national accounts and client-related initiatives regarding industrial, office and data center projects.

Kasselman has more than 32 years of real estate experience, having completed more than $1 billion worth of transactions. In 2017, he was also selected to run the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. Prior to joining CRG, Kasselman was an executive managing director with Newmark Knight Frank, where he worked with a number of clients including Cummins, CAT, Assemblers, Hydrofarm, Iterum Therapeutics, Kitchen United and more.

Kasselman’s hiring comes half a year after Clayco, CRG and Farpoint Development launched Decennial Group, a national Opportunity Zones real estate and energy investment and development platform. The companies plan to raise $1 billion and invest it in commercial, industrial, multifamily and energy projects across the U.S.