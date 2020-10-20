CRG Names New Industrial Group VP

Kevin Scott. Image courtesy of CRG

Kevin Scott has joined Chicago-based Clayco’s real estate platform, CRG. In his new position as vice president of investments and developments, Scott will lead acquisition and fund management activities for CRG’s build-to-core investment vehicle, U.S. Logistics Fund I.

In his new role, Scott will identify industrial investment opportunities while overseeing acquisition and development activities nationally. Based in CRG’s Chicago office, he will collaborate with the vehicle’s capital partners and the firm’s regional development teams.

Scott holds more than a decade of industry experience. Prior to his role with CRG, he was a vice president with Molto Properties, charged with implementing capital deployment strategies in the Midwest. He also previously worked for Prologis in two different roles over a three-year span.

Clayco and Turner Construction Co. are leading the ongoing, $500 million transformation of Chicago’s 110-story Willis Tower. Earlier in October, Industrious signed a 52,000-square-foot lease at the iconic skyscraper.