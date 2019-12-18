Croker Partners JV Lands Lease Extension in Atlanta

Cumberland Center IV

Eye Consultants of Atlanta has signed a long-term lease extension at Cumberland Center IV with owner Crocker Partners. The agreement will bring the tenant’s total office space to approximately 70,000 square feet. The property has served as ECA’s main office since 2008. Crocker and Garrison Investment Group have recently acquired the Class A asset for $44.5 million from James Campbell Co.

Located at 3225 Cumberland Blvd. on a 3-acre plot, the 10-story property is within walking distance of Cumberland Mall and 1 mile from The Battery shopping center and SunTrust Park stadium. The business center is close to the intersection of interstates 285 and 75.

Built in 1998 and renovated this year, the 218,519-square-foot building features 25,000-square-foot floor plates. Amenities include a fitness center, café, tenant lounge and conference center. The property was 97 percent leased to 11 tenants at the time of the deal.

Scotland Wright Associates’ Michael Tucker, Scott O’Halloran and Scotland Wright represented the tenant in the lease transaction.