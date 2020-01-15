Crow Holdings Welcomes New Tenant at Atlanta-Area Property

South Fulton Logistics Center. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

STS Aviation Group has signed a 78,095-square-foot lease at South Fulton Logistics Center in Union City, Ga. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the negotiations with Crow Holdings, the landlord. Last month, LG Electronics USA has signed a seven-year lease with Crow and will occupy the entirety of an upcoming 925,000-square-foot industrial development in Franklin, N.J.

Completed in the winter of 2018, South Fulton Logistics Center totals 234,095 square feet and is fully leased to two tenants. The property includes a 185-foot truck court, storage for 52 trailers, 41 dock high doors and 159 parking spaces.

Located at 4300 Hunter Road, the building is in the Southwest Atlanta Industrial Corridor, one of the metro’s four core submarkets. The property is 5 miles from the intersection of interstates 285 and 85 and within 8 miles of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Cushman & Wakefield’s Courtney Oldenburg noted that this submarket is poised for continued growth as Atlanta is moving towards establishing itself as an aerotropolis. The tenant was assisted by Oldenburg and Gordon Benedict.