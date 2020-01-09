CRS Realty Buys 151 KSF Retail Asset in North Carolina

Wendover Commons. Image via Google Street View

CRS Realty has acquired Wendover Commons, a 151,016-square-foot super-regional retail center in Greensboro, N.C. JLL represented the seller, Hammerford Development Co.

Located at 4526 W. Wendover Ave., on approximately 20 acres, the center is 2 miles from the intersection of interstates 40 and 73 and is exposed to more than 30,000 vehicles per day. According to JLL, more than 138,000 residents with an average annual household income of $82,811 live within 5 miles of the asset. The retail center is also close to Piedmont Triad International Airport and some 5 mile southeast of CentrePort Office Park, which sold last year for $23.2 million.

Constructed between 2017 and 2018, Wendover Commons is home to a mix of national and regional restaurants and retailers, including Academy Sports, Cost Plus World Market, First Watch and Outback Steakhouse. The property was 98 percent leased at the time of the transaction.

The JLL team included Directors Thomas Kolarczyk and Ryan Eklund, as well as Senior Managing Director Travis Anderson and Senior Director Cory Fowler.