Cubic to Open New $100M San Diego HQ

Cubic Corp.’s new headquarters. Image courtesy of Cisterra Development

Cisterra Development has completed Cubic Corp.’s new $100 million headquarters in San Diego. The two-building office campus totals 250,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate the global defense and transportation company’s 1,500 employees.

Located at 9233 Balboa Ave., the three-story structures are within a 15-minute drive of downtown San Diego, via interstates 8 and 15. The campus is LEED Silver certified, including efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels. Cubic’s headquarters also has 687 parking spots, outdoor gathering spaces, a fitness facility and a basketball court. Whiting-Turner served as the general contractor and Ware Malcomb was the architect of the build-to-suit, Class A project.

Before deciding to consolidate two separate office campuses into a new one, Cubic also considered development options outside San Diego. Eventually, the company opted to bring its San Diego-based workforce under the same roof in Kearny Mesa.

Cubic’s new office was completed under budget and ahead of schedule, according to a prepared statement from Steven Black, founder & chairman of Cisterra Development.

More changes ahead

Besides moving all its workforce in one centralized location, Cubic is set for other changes as well. Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., two New York-based private equity firms, entered into an agreement with Cubic to purchase the publicly traded company for $75 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. also made an offer to acquire Cubic, but the deal fell through due to regulatory impediments.