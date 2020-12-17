Cummins Releases New Microgrid Control Products

Cummings MGC300. Image courtesy of Cummings Inc.

Cummins Inc. has launched the PowerCommand Microgrid Control product line, comprising the new MGC300 and MGC900 controllers. The devices for managing, coordinating and optimizing distributed energy resources (DER) can now accommodate renewable energy (solar and wind) and stationary storage integration into the grid, along with generator sets and transfer switches.

PowerCommand Microgrid Controls feature a user-friendly interface that includes DER along with traditional sources, allowing customers to easily review performance and check system status on the device’s 19-inch color touchscreen. Both models optimize energy production from all assets in the system. Solutions can accommodate project sizes ranging from large to micro and can be tailored to meet specific customer requirements.

PowerCommand controls are used in thousands of applications, from commercial buildings and data centers to electric power generation and distribution systems. Microgrids, or local energy grids with control capability, have gained popularity over the past decade, as they not only provide backup power during emergencies but also have the potential to cut costs and reduce carbon and other emissions.