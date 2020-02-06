Cuomo Signs $341M for Moses-Adirondack Smart Path Reliability Project

Governor Cuomo has announced $341 million in funding to help progress New York Power Authority’s plan to rebuild and strengthen the Moses-Adirondack transmission lines. Part of that funding is a $294 million contract for the project’s construction, known as the Moses-Adirondack Smart Path Reliability Project, which will help meet the state’s clean energy goal of 50 percent renewables by 2030.

READ ALSO: New York’s Flagship Power Plant Looks to the Future

Specifically, the Moses-Adirondack transmission lines is an 86-mile stretch of New York’s North-South power transmission system. The five-year construction plan will unfold in two phases, with the first phase consisting of the rebuilding of approximately 78 miles of transmission line, originally built by the federal government in 1842, which the Power Authority acquired in 1950.

Back then, this portion of the transmission line was built using two- or three-pole wood structures, which have exceeded their service life. These will be replaced with single steel monopoles, which will be taller but stronger, more resilient to harsh weather. The new type of poles will also require less space extending the distance between the poles and minimizing the use of space on the right-of-way.

The rebuilt transmission lines phase is expected to begin this year, with completion anticipated for 2023. Authorities expect the project to support hundreds of jobs during its construction. The second phase will consist of replacing the remaining length of the transmission lines and upgrading the Moses Switchyard and the Adirondack Substation to operate at 345 kilovolts.

Viedo courtesy of New York Power Authority