Cushman & Wakefield Adds New Nashville Director

Lonnie Russell, Director, Cushman & Wakefield. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

After kicking off 2020 with a new advisory group and a high-profile hire in New York City, Cushman & Wakefield has named Lonnie Russel as director in the firm’s industrial agency leasing group. He will be overseeing Duke Realty’s 3.6 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Nashville, Tenn.

Russell brings to the new role more than 35 years of experience in the commercial real estate market. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, he served as vice president of leasing at Duke Realty, where he was responsible for business development and leasing related to the company’s 5 million-square-foot office and industrial portfolio in Nashville.

Cushman & Wakefield’s new director began his career as a project manager for Classified Parking Systems in Houston and then switched to property management while working for Property Company of America and Centennial Inc. Russell holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Management and Finance from Mississippi State University.