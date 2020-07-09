Cushman & Wakefield Appoints New CEO for the Americas

Andrew McDonald, CEO, Americas, Cushman & Wakefield. Image Courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has named Andrew McDonald as the company’s new chief executive officer for the Americas, according to the Commercial Observer. In his latest role, McDonald served as president of the firm’s West Region, overseeing Texas, California, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. He replaces Shawn Mobley, who acted as CEO for two and a half years.

McDonald began his professional career in 1996 as an analyst at ASIMCO, a Beijing-based private equity firm. He has been with Cushman & Wakefield for nearly 20 years—McDonald started with Cushman Realty Corp. in 1999, prior to the 2001 merger with Cushman & Wakefield. Based in Los Angeles, McDonald served as executive managing director for Greater L.A. for 13 years. In 2014, McDonald became executive managing director & managing principal, while in 2016 he took over as executive managing director & regional managing principal for Greater L.A./Orange County.

McDonald is a board member of the California Hospital Medical Center, as well as of bipartisan organization The Los Angeles Coalition, which aims to develop and advance policy initiatives meant to create quality jobs in the region.