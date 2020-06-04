Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 11 KSF Office Lease in New Jersey

650 College Road E. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Nuveen Real Estate has inked an 11,200-square-foot lease with United Silicon Carbide at the 169,896-square-foot 650 College Road E. in Princeton, N.J. The tenant will occupy a first-floor office space. The owner purchased the property in 2016 as part of a two-property portfolio from Equus Capital Partners, Yardi Matrix information shows.

Executive Vice President John Buckley and Vice President Jon Compitello of JLL represented the tenant. Cushman & Wakefield Managing Directors Todd Elfand and Kevin Carton, Executive Managing Director Paul Giannone and Associate Joe Vacca worked on behalf the landlord. Recently, a different Cushman & Wakefield team was selected by Advance Realty Investors to handle leasing activities for its 143,500-square-foot portfolio in Bedminster, N.J.

The property is located within Princeton University’s 2,000-acre master-planned business/research campus, less than 2 miles from U.S. Route 1 and just over 2 miles from Princeton Forrestal Village. Completed in 1999, the four-story building features a 60-foot glass atrium and an outdoor courtyard with a seating area and private patio, as well as a new café and conference facility in its sister building at 600 College Road E.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.