Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 2 San Diego Industrial Leases

NorthPointe. Image courtesy of Cushman and Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has brokered two leases totaling 111,857 square feet at two industrial properties in Carlsbad, Calif. Aric Starck and Dennis Visser represented the landlord in the first deal. The duo, along with Weston Yahn and Melanie Haynes, assisted both parties in the second transaction.

NorthPointe is a 73,057-square-foot manufacturing facility owned by Link Industrial Properties. GenMark Diagnostics, a provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, leased the entire Class A building. Located at 6221 El Camino Real, the property is 4 miles from Interstate 5 and 1 mile from McClellan-Palomar Airport.

Carlsbad Crossroads is an R&D/flex property owned by HG Fenton. COPAN Diagnostics, a medical transport and collection systems manufacturer, leased the 38,800-square-foot facility. This deal marks a regional expansion for the tenant, which already occupies several buildings in Murrieta, Calif. Located at 2728 Loker Ave. W., Carlsbad Crossroads is within 5 miles of Interstate 5.

In June, Starck represented the seller of a newly constructed, 169,825-square-foot industrial facility less than 3 miles from Link’s and HG Fenton’s properties. The asset traded for $44 million.

