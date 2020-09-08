Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 81 KSF in Office Leases

355 Alhambra Circle. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated five leases totaling 80,944 square feet at 355 Alhambra, an office high-rise in Coral Gables, Fla. The firm’s Andrew Trench, Brian Gale, Jeannette Mendoza, Lena Weeks, Nicole Gamarra and Ryan Holtzman assisted the owner, PGIM Real Estate, in the negotiations.

The transactions included the addition of a new tenant, accounting firm Appelrouth, Farah & Co., and four lease renewals/expansions with Bank of America, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and RBB Public Relations. The tenant mix in the 222,884-square-foot property also includes Chase Bank, Leader Global Solutions and Marquis Bank.

Located at 355 Alhambra Circle, west of Miami, the 16-story building was completed in 2001. In 2010, the office tower was the first existing building in Coral Gables to receive a LEED Gold certification. The high-rise was recertified LEED Gold this past March. The property is currently 90 percent occupied and has 23,000 square feet of available space remaining.

