Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sublease Expansion at New Jersey Office Building

12 Vreeland Road. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a sublease expansion with a multinational company at 12 Vreeland Road, a 139,750-square-foot office building in Florham Park, N.J., one of the county’s most active office submarkets. The firm, which initially subleased 26,556 square feet in June 2019, will occupy the entire first floor—56,530 square feet—at the Class A property owned by The KRE Group.

The Cushman & Wakefield team of William O’Keefe, Charles Parmelli and Kelsey Nakamura brokered the deal on behalf of the sublandlord, Gerber Products Co. (Nestlé). JLL’s John Cunningham and Fred Hyatt represented the tenant in the lease.

Situated on more than 13 acres at 12 Vreeland Road, the two-story asset was developed in 1985 and recently renovated. The property features a parking ratio of 4.4 spaces per 1,000 square feet, a 7,000-square-foot data center and three loading docks. Amenities include an on-site cafeteria and several collaborative spaces.

Located near downtown Florham Park, the office building is close to Route 24, with easy access to interstates 287 and 80. Newark Liberty International Airport is 17 miles from the property that has a NJ TRANSIT bus station on the premises.

