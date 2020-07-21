Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Albuquerque Storage Deal

3901 Ervien Lane SW. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has completed the disposition of Valley Vista Self Storage, a 423-unit self storage property in Albuquerque, N.M. Vice Chairman Mike Mele, Executive Managing Director Luke Elliot and Broker Devin Beasley negotiated the deal on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

Haggar Group, operating under its StorWise Self Storage brand, purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange. The new owner financed the acquisition with a loan provided by Enterprise Bank and Trust, according to Bernalillo County records.

Located on 8 acres at 3901 Ervien Lane SW, the property encompasses 13 single-story buildings completed in 2000. The 48,200-square-foot facility features drive-up access units ranging in size between 50 and 200 square feet, as well as 525-square-foot spaces for vehicle storage. The property has an on-site manager, keypad entry, and security cameras. The store is 6 miles southwest of downtown Albuquerque. There are at least 10 other self storage properties and nearly 830 residential units within a 3-mile radius, Yardi Matrix shows.

