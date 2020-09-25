Cushman & Wakefield Closes New Jersey Office Sale

325 Columbia Turnpike. Image via Google Street View

Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 168,144-square-foot office property in Florham Park, N.J. Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso and Seth Zudiema negotiated on behalf of seller Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and secured the buyer, The Birch Group.

Located on 15 acres at 325 Columbia Turnpike, the three-story building was completed in 1987 and renovated in 2009, Yardi Matrix shows. The property has subterranean parking, three passenger elevators, a remodeled cafeteria and on-site storage units. At the time of the sale, the asset was 85 percent leased to 13 tenants, including Clearview Investment Partners, Brent Material Co. and Stern Kilcullen & Rufolo.

Situated just off Highway 24, the building is across the street from Morristown Airport and a short distance from downtown Florham Park. Downtown Morristown is 4 miles west of the site. Other companies with offices in the immediate area include Accenture, Conduent and UBS.

Earlier this month, Mack-Cali Realty Corp. completed the $158 million disposition of a 10-building office portfolio totaling $1.5 million square feet in Morris County, N.J. A partnership between Onyx Equities, Taconic Capital Advisors, Axonic Capital and Machine Investment Group acquired the assets.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.