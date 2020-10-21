Cushman & Wakefield Hires Global Account Director

Pedro Vasquez, Global Executive Account Director, Cushman and Wakefield. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Pedro Vasquez to serve as its global executive account director. His new role within the global occupier services division is based in Richmond, Va., and includes coordinating services for many of the firm’s largest clients.

Vasquez possesses more than 25 years of experience. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, he worked as JLL’s head of global account management, where he oversaw more than 10 clients occupying 40 million square feet while serving as an executive on major client accounts. During his tenure with the firm, he also founded JLL’s Latino Empowerment Resource Network.

In addition to his time with JLL, Vasquez has held a number of roles in real estate operations with Lincoln Property Co., Raytheon and the City of Seattle.

Earlier this year, Cushman & Wakefield appointed a new CEO for the Americas. Andrew McDonald replaced Shawn Mobley, who held the role for two and a half years.