Cushman & Wakefield Names New CFO

Neil Johnston, CFO, Cushman & Wakefield. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Neil Johnston as executive vice president & chief financial officer. Johnston will initially be the firm’s consultant, starting January 18, and take on the CFO appointment in February 28. His hiring is part of a transition which began in February 2020, the moment when acting CFO Duncan Palmer announced his retirement. Starting March 1, Palmer will continue with Cushman & Wakefield as a consultant throughout 2021.

Johnston has 30 years of experience in senior finance roles. He came to Cushman & Wakefield from Presidio, an IT solutions provider, where he served as executive vice president & CFO. Prior to Presidio, Johnston worked at Cox Enterprises, a privately held global conglomerate. During his 20-year tenure, he occupied various finance leadership positions with the firm, most recently as executive vice president & CFO of Cox Automotive. His professional experience also includes roles with Coca-Cola Enterprises and Deloitte.

Johnston holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and degrees in accounting, finance and information systems from Georgia State University and the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

In July, Cushman & Wakefield appointed a new chief executive officer for the Americas. He replaced Shawn Mobley, who acted as CEO for two and a half years.