Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates New Jersey Office Lease

West Side Center. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 28,756-square-foot lease at West Side Center in North Bergen, N.J. Cleaning supplies distributor Imperial Dade will occupy the seventh floor of the 300,000-square-foot, Class A office building. Cushman & Wakefield represented landlord Real Capital Solutions, with Executive Managing Director Curtis Foster and Director Jerry Shifrin serving as brokers. Palestina Scrivo Properties acted on behalf of the tenant that plans to move into the space this fall.

Located on 8 acres at 5901 West Side Ave., the eight-story building opened its doors in 1993. Real Capital Solutions executed comprehensive renovations on the property in 2014, according to Yardi Matrix data. Amenities include 14-foot ceilings, a cafeteria and a fitness center. At the time of the deal, West Side Center was more than 90 percent leased.

Situated in an urban enterprise zone, the building is within 2.5 miles of U.S. Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike. Manhattan is 6 miles east and Newark Liberty International Airport is some 13 miles away.

Last year, the same Cushman & Wakefield team brokered a similar lease in the state on behalf of the same landlord. Fujitsu General America signed a 32,000-square-foot lease at a 100,000-square-foot property in Montville.