Cushman & Wakefield Strengthens Atlanta Retail Team

Margaret Jones, Senior Director, Cushman & Wakefield Atlanta. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has tapped Margaret Jones as senior director of the company’s Southeast retail investment team. In her new position, Jones will advise institutional, private and individual owners, investors and developers with accomplishing their retail real estate objectives in the Greater Atlanta area.

Previously, Jones served as vice president with JLL Capital Markets for 12 years. One of the last deals she was involved in while at JLL was the sale of Barrett Pavilion, a 458,740-square-foot retail power center in Kennesaw, Ga. Between 2004 and 2006, she worked as resource and development manager at HomeBanc Mortgage.

Jones brings more than 16 years of experience in commercial real estate and business to her new role at Cushman & Wakefield, where she will work alongside Managing Director Fain Hicks. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in economics from the University of Georgia.