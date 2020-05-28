Cushman & Wakefield to Lease 144 KSF New Jersey Office Portfolio

Advance at Bedminster and Executive Quarters. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Advance Realty Investors has selected Cushman & Wakefield as the exclusive leasing advisor for its office portfolio in Bedminster, N.J. Managing Director William O’Keefe and Director Kelsey Nakamura will oversee leasing efforts for Advance at Bedminster, a three-building, 88,500-square-foot office park, and Executive Quarters, a 55,000-square-foot three-story building.

Situated at 1420, 1430 and 1545 Route 206, the four buildings have a total of 41,000 square feet of available space. The properties were completed in 1960, 1995 and 2000, according to Yardi Matrix data. The office park is close to U.S Route 202 and within 3 miles of interstates 78 and 287. The owner is executing a capital improvement plan at Advance at Bedminster, with upgrades including lobby and common area renovations, a renovated fitness center and a remodeled courtyard. Amenities at Executive Quarters include a gym as well ass conference and meeting rooms.

In April, Cushman & Wakefield arranged a 28,756-square-foot lease at West Side Center in North Bergen, N.J. The company assisted the landlord, Real Capital Solutions, and Palestina Scrivo Properties represented the tenant, Imperial Dade.