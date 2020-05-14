Cushman & Wakefield to Lease 640 KSF Industrial Facility

2203 Sherrill Drive. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Lexington Realty Trust has selected Cushman & Wakefield to lease 2203 Sherrill Drive, its 639,800-square-foot industrial facility in Statesville, N.C. Matt Treble, Fermin De Oca and Eric Ridlehoover will market the property.

Located within 40 miles of Charlotte and Winston-Salem, N.C., the property was developed in 1999. Situated on 41.7 acres, the industrial facility is within 1.5 miles of Interstate 77 and approximately 4 miles from Interstate 40.

The cross-dock facility has 94 loading docks in addition to two 14- by 12-foot drive-in doors. The eastern half of the building has 36-foot clear heights and 40- by 52-foot column spacing, while the western side has clearances of up to 30 feet with 40-foot spacing. The property’s exterior features include secured, 170-foot truck courts with 195 trailer parking stalls in addition to 112 auto parking spaces. As well as its industrial component, the structure also has 13,000 square feet of office space.

Lexington Realty has been an active investor in the South in recent years. In January, the firm acquired a 1.3 million-square-foot Charlotte asset for nearly $100 million.