Cushman & Wakefield to Lease Component of Mixed-Use Project

Sundy Village. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Pebb Capital has appointed Cushman & Wakefield to lease the office component of Sundy Village, a 7-acre mixed-use future development in Delray Beach, Fla. John Criddle and Joseph Freitas will serve as exclusive leasing advisors for the property. The developer plans to break ground on the $100 million project this summer. Sundy Village is to be completed in phases, with the final one slated for delivery in 2024.

Located at 20 W. Atlantic Ave., the development site surrounds Sundy House, the oldest house in the city, now home to a restaurant, boutique inn and botanical garden. Pebb Capital acquired the historic property for $40 million in October.

Upon completion, Sundy Village will encompass 50,000 square feet of dining and retail space, as well as 70,000 square feet of Class A office space spread across four buildings. The development process also includes the relocation of six historic homes from the site to a parcel along Swinton Avenue.

The downtown property is at the entrance of the Atlantic Avenue corridor, home to a wide array of high-end restaurants, hotels, retail and entertainment options. The beaches are less than 2 miles east of the site and there are several golf courses within a 3-mile radius.