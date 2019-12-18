Cushman & Wakefield to Lease Fort Lauderdale Office Building

Lakeside Plaza. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Naya USA Investment & Management has tapped Cushman & Wakefield as exclusive leasing agent for Lakeside Plaza, a 119,339-square-foot office building within Corporate Park at Cypress Creek in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. John Criddle and Joseph Freitas will spearhead leasing efforts. Naya USA purchased the asset for $17.6 million in January 2018, with the participation of Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida commercial team.

Lakeside Plaza is situated at 6301 NW Fifth Way in Fort Lauderdale’s Uptown Business District, a town area set to be transformed into Uptown Urban Village, a walkable neighborhood with offices, residences, retail and hospitality. The 6-acre property provides easy access to Interstate 95, Powerline Road and the Cypress Creek Tri-Rail Station.

Developed in 1983, the five-story property underwent cosmetic renovations in 2004 and 2013, per Yardi Matrix data. The Class A office building features floor-to-ceiling reflective glass, 24,000-square-foot floorplates and a parking ratio of four spaces per 1,000 square feet. Lakeside Plaza is currently 77.8 percent leased, with Bosch Security Systems, Custom Service, The Singing Machine and Bitdefender part of the tenant roster.