Cushman & Wakefield To Lease, Manage Tampa Office Projects

Office building at Water Street Tampa. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Strategic Property Partners has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to handle management and leasing for 1001 Water Street and 400 Channelside Drive, two office projects in Tampa, Fla. Slated for completion in May 2021, the buildings are part of the owner’s 56-acre, mixed-use development dubbed Water Street Tampa.

The leasing team consists of Mercedes Angell, Barry Oaks, James Garvey and Ashley James. Hank Brenner, Sandy Ballestra, Chris Brown and Brett Angarola will be in charge of property management.

COOKFOX Architects designed the 380,000-square-foot 1001 Water Street to WELL and LEED specifications. The property will feature a 10,000-square-foot penthouse on the 20th floor with meeting rooms, event space, an outdoor terrace and a gym. Consulting firm RSM has already signed a lease for 15,000 square feet in the building.

The brokerage will also oversee leasing and operations for 400 Channelside Drive, a 500,000-square-foot office property within the same campus. The building will have a 30,000-square-foot Sky Garden, a gym, private rooftop lounges and retail space on the ground floor. Gensler serves as the architect for the proposed WELL and LEED-certified project.

The cost of the Water Street Tampa development is estimated at $3 billion. Upon completion, the property will have 2 million square feet of office and 1 million square feet of retail/entertainment space, 3,500 apartments and 1,593 hotel rooms.