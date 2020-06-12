Cushman & Wakefield to Lease Southeast Florida Office Park

Hillsboro Center. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Grover Corlew has selected Cushman & Wakefield to oversee leasing at the 218,827-square-foot Hillsboro Center in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Recently, Black Creek Group also tapped the brokerage company as the exclusive leasing advisor for the Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton, located some 4 miles north.

Situated at 700 Hillsboro Blvd., Hillsboro Center I, II, III and IV comprise 100,401 square feet and are currently 88.7 percent leased, while the 118,426-square-foot Hillsboro Center V is located at 600 Hillsboro Blvd. and is 92.8 percent leased. The tenant roster includes Humana, Darby Dental and Pylon Manufacturing Corp. The properties offer a parking ratio of 5 spots per 1,000 square feet, a café and on-site property management and security.

The office buildings are just east of Interstate 95, within walking distance of several hotels, including a Hampton Inn and a DoubleTree by Hilton. Hillsboro Center is less than a mile from the 1 million-square-foot Hillsboro Technology Center and the JM Family Enterprises headquarters, which is undergoing a $150 million renovation.

According to Yardi Matrix data, all five buildings came online in the 1980s and last traded in March 2019, when Grover Corlew acquired them from TriGate Capital.