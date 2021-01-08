Cushman & Wakefield to Manage Former Honeywell HQ in New Jersey

115 Tabor Road

Argent Ventures has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to handle property management services for its newly acquired 465,133-square-foot office building in Morris Plains, N.J.

According to RealEstateNJ, the asset changed hands less than a week ago, for an undisclosed price. Honeywell International Inc.— a Fortune 100 technology and manufacturing company—was the seller.

Situated at 115 Tabor Road, the campus served as Honeywell’s North American Headquarters since its $34 million purchased in 2015, CommercialEdge data shows. The new owner is planning to reshape the asset into a multi-tenant, Class A property.

The building came online in 2007. Amenities include a cafeteria, a 20,000-square-foot fitness center and a conference/training center. The campus also offers a basketball court, structured parking for more than 1,000 vehicles, executive parking, five loading docks and a helipad.

The nearly 40-acre site is in proximity of Morris Planes and Morristown NJ Transit stations, just off U.S. Route 202. Interstate 287 is 3 miles away, while Midtown Manhattan is 33 miles east.

The current commitment represents Argent’s third collaboration with Cushman & Wakefield as manager, according to Mike Nevins, head of Cushman & Wakefield’s New Jersey property management team. Last November, Strategic Property Partners also selected the global real estate services firm to oversee operations at two of its upcoming office buildings at the $3 billion Water Street Tampa development in Florida.