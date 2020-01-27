Cushman & Wakefield’s New High-Profile Hire

Michael Movshovich, Executive Managing Director of Alternative Investments Advisory Group, Cushman & Wakefield. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is kicking off 2020 with a new advisory group and a high-profile hire. The company has brought Michael Movshovich on board as an executive managing director to serve as New York lead of the newly formed Alternative Investments Advisory Group, information on his LinkedIn profile confirms.

Based in the company’s Midtown Manhattan office, Movshovich will be responsible for advising clients in the private equity, venture capital and hedge fund sectors, according to GlobeSt, which first reported the story. Movshovich will also join Chairman of Global Brokerage Bruce Mosler’s team.

The executive joined Cushman & Wakefield after a 12-year tenure at CBRE, where he worked with a variety of corporate clients and helped landlords develop and implement leasing strategies in New York City. In 2017, Movshovich and his CBRE colleagues represented Informa PLC in its 10-year lease of nearly 60,000 square feet of office space at Manhattan’s 605 Third Ave.

Earlier this month, Cushman & Wakefield hired Margaret Jones as its senior director of the Southeast retail investment team. In October, the company tapped Eric Riddlehoover to serve as director of the firm’s industrial team in Charlotte, N.C.