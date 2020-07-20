CyrusOne To Expand Frankfurt Presence With New Facility

Frankfurt IV. Image courtesy of CyrusOne Inc.

CyrusOne Inc. has announced plans for the development of its fourth project in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon completion, the new data center will provide 17 MW of critical power.

The site is located on Willhelm Fay Strasse in Sossenheim, nearly 7 miles west of downtown Frankfurt. Plans call for a four-story building with 56,667 square feet of colocation space. The project follows the company’s standard design guidelines and has closed loop chilled-water cooling, 24/7 on-site security and maintenance and biometric readers upon request.

The company’s portfolio in the city includes two fully-built properties and one shell complete facility, which provides a total of 90 MW of power.

CyrusOne entered the Frankfurt data center market in 2018 after its $442 million acquisition of Zenium Data Centers, which had two properties in the city and two more in London. The company broke ground on Frankfurt III in July 2019 and expects to wrap up construction on the nearly $200 million project in the third quarter of this year, public filings show.

Demand for data centers in Frankfurt is led by hyperscale providers, which took up 80 percent of the market’s in 2019, according to Matt Pullen, CyrusOne’s managing director for Europe. In June, a Fortune 100 company signed a 10-year lease for Iron Mountain’s FRA-1, a 280,000-square-foot property in Frankfurt.