Daikin Unveils Vertical Version of Compact Air Handler

Daikin PreciseLine air handler, vertical configuration. Image courtesy of Daikin

Daikin Applied has introduced a vertical configuration for its PreciseLine air handlers, a compact system designed to improve indoor air quality and comfort while saving energy. The air handlers can be used for cooling only, or for both cooling and heating, and can deliver high volumes of fresh outside ventilation for mixed-air uses. Designed to condition air at precise levels up to 5,000 cubic feet per minute, the PreciseLine product is built using small, integrated units that provide high functionality and adaptability in situations where spaces and budgets are tight.

Compliant with ASHRAE 62.1-2019 standards for high indoor air quality, the air handlers can be equipped with filters up to MERV 13 in order to capture particles as small as 0.3 to 1 micron. Other features that minimize pathogens and allergens include a double-wall panel construction that keeps conditioned air in the cabinet until it is delivered to the intended space, which reduces contact with contaminants. The new vertical format, adding to the existing horizontal version, gives engineers and contractors more application flexibility and is optimal for retrofits and uses such as individual classroom conditioning.