DAILY READS: April 10, 2020

CSM Sells Industrial Portfolio in Largest Twin Cities Real Estate Sale

“CSM Corp. has sold 7 million square feet of industrial real estate spread across 59 properties in the Twin Cities and Denver. With 5.7 million square feet of the portfolio located in the Twin Cities, the deal, announced Thursday, is the largest real estate sale in Minnesota history by square footage.” Read now

Minneapolis Star Tribune

With Stores Closed, Can E-Commerce Make Up for Lost Sales?

“’Discretionary apparel, accessories, etc. are just not selling. Not out of closed stores and not online, which is open,’ says Jan Kniffen, a retail consultant and founder of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Enterprises, an equity research and financial management consulting firm specializing in retail.” Read more

National Real Estate Investor

Cleaning Automation Becomes Post COVID-19 Priority

“Cleaning automation, particularly in large commercial spaces, will now be a priority. People who inhabit these spaces, and who will be inhabiting them (once the time comes to reopen offices and non-essential businesses), will want to know these places are clean and safe.” Read now

Propmodo

LYND Offers Helping Hand to Health Care Workers

“Its ‘Lynding a Hand’ program will donate $5 from every rent payment LYND receives, estimating it can raise tens of thousands of dollars, to hospitals in each of the metros where the company operates.” Read more

Multifamily Executive

Developers With Lending Arms Eyeing Opportunities Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

“We’ve evaluated our positions and we’re comfortable with what is going on, maybe they need a little bit of capital, because of the disruption,” RXR Realty President Michael Maturo told Bisnow. Read now

Bisnow