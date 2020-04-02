DAILY READS: April 2, 2020

These are the Sectors Where Real Estate Lending Is Still Happening: Report

“’At present there is a conundrum between investment managers’ inherent need to deploy capital, while simultaneously assessing risk and ensuring appropriate capital preservation measures are in place for its stakeholders,’ the report says, noting that private real estate debt funds globally had $181 billion in assets under management as of last July.” Read more

The Real Deal

Known Unknowns: The Pandemic Creates a Murky Future for Multifamily

“’If people are out of a job, I’m expecting short term concession or forgiveness to be a part of landlords’ M.O.,’ said Lee Kiser, principal and managing broker at Kiser Group. ‘It’s going to be really interesting to see how this plays out over the next several weeks.’” Read more

REJournals

Despite Coronavirus, Miami Construction Projects Are Moving Forward

“At the Aston Martin Residences site at 300 Biscayne Blvd. Way, general contractor Coastal Construction is enforcing social distancing with the help of monitors, according to a spokesperson for G&G Developments, a development partner in the project.” Read more

Miami Herald

Chicago Spec Industrial Sees Steadily Rising Demand

“’Another 38 speculative projects totaling 9.3 million square feet are reportedly under construction,” Colliers reports. “Fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic response may result in these buildings leasing more slowly than over recent years, but demand for modern product is expected to increase again once the situation improves.’” Read more

Crain’s Chicago

How Coronavirus Will Affect SF’s Rental Market

In January, the median market price for a one-bedroom in the city on some platforms was $3,500. It would be awful irony for market rent prices in SF to significantly plunge at a time when most renters weren’t primed to take advantage of it—but that inability to pay is precisely what would drive any price depression. Read more

Curbed