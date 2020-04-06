DAILY READS: April 6, 2020

Forecasting Commercial Real Estate Winners and Losers in the Post-Pandemic World

Previous health-related downturns have been brief and followed by relatively quick recoveries, but the amount of time it will take for the economy to rebound from the coronavirus is less predictable, Ben Breslau, chief research officer of JLL Americas, said Thursday on a conference call to discuss the pandemic's impact on commercial real estate leasing and the economy.

Houston Chronicle

Houston Chronicle

Lyman Real Estate Negotiates $5.5M Sale of Retail Property in Greenwich, Connecticut

The buyer, AFT Management LLC, plans to redevelop the property to house a larger building. Exact construction plans were undisclosed, but the new building will include space for multiple retail tenants. M&T Bank will retain the same footprint in the new building through November 2028.

REBusiness Online

REBusiness Online

Can Airbnb Survive Coronavirus?

To weather the crisis, Airbnb has reportedly canceled all marketing activities, put its founders' salaries on hold and slashed those of top executives by half. It has halted all but essential hiring, may postpone going public and has not ruled out layoffs.

CityLab

CityLab

Commercial Mortgage Portfolios Could be Weak Spot in COVID-19 Banking Era

In comparison, KBRA forecasted that "banks with sizeable residential mortgage operations and/or fee generating capacity to be relatively more resilient." KBRA added that low mortgage rates and high refinancing volumes will likely benefit banks in this market for at least the first half of this year and possibly beyond.

Mortgage Professional America

Mortgage Professional America

Construction Shutdown Highlights Divide in Benefits, Pay Between Union and Non-Union

As of February, 263,821 people were employed in the construction industry in New York City, according to a report from the New York Building Congress. Fifty-seven percent of those workers earn less than $50,000 a year, and another 28 percent earn between $50,000 and $100,000 a year. And 44 percent of construction workers — primarily those doing "blue-collar" labor on sites—do not have health insurance, NYBC found.

Commercial Observer

Commercial Observer