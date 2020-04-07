DAILY READS: April 7, 2020

Kelleher & Sadowsky Orchestrates $13 Million Office Building Sale in Worcester

“324 Clark Street was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include two state agencies, the Department of Developmental Services (36,000 SF) and Department of Early Education and Care (11,000 SF); South Bay Community Services (14,000 SF); and Nouria Energy Corporation (25,000 SF).” Read more

Boston Real Estate Times

The Coronavirus Landlord-Tenant Playbook, Revealed

“Speaking last week at a Bisnow and Lorenz Consultancy webinar, Surviving & Striving: Rent Payment Negotiations In A Time Of Distress, experts offered a four-point plan for how tenants and landlords could find common ground and make sure everyone comes out of the other side of the crisis as unscathed as possible.” Read more

Bisnow

Even Before Coronavirus, Census Shows U.S. Cities’ Growth Was Stagnating

“As big-city growth continued through mid-decade, many observers, including myself, heralded the 2010s as “the decade of the city.” However, the new Census Bureau estimates documenting annual population change through July 2019 make plain that any decade-wide growth for large metro areas and urban cores is heavily front-loaded from the beginning of the decade, as growth has diminished in recent years.” Read more

Brookings Institute

Can Big Development Plans Survive the Virus?

“Even for developers used to dealing in billions of dollars spread over a decade or longer, the COVID-19 crisis has raised questions of market viability and financial practicality unlike any that arguably have been seen since World War II and the Great Depression.” Read more

Crain’s Chicago

Covid-19 Could Cost Senior Living Industry $57 Billion As Operating Expenses Soar

“Even as they are spending more money on labor, supplies and technology, senior living providers have been forced to cut back on in-person tours and are beginning to see occupancy erosion and a related loss of revenue.” Read more

Senior Housing News