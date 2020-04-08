DAILY READS: April 8, 2020

Boston-Based Investor Makes Big D-FW Apartment Buy

“The sale includes more than 1,500 rental units in three different apartment communities in Garland and McKinney.” Read more

Dallas Morning News

Does “Essential” Status Jeopardize Brokers’ Unemployment Claims?

In late March the federal government offered “pandemic unemployment assistance” to people affected by the outbreak. Independent contractors—a group typically denied state unemployment support—were made eligible. Read more

The Real Deal

Majority of Tenants Paid April Rent: Report

Amid an unprecedented public health crisis that has forced the U.S. economy to a grinding halt, a report found that nearly 70 percent of rental households across the nation paid their rent this month, offering a sense of relief for the multifamily industry. Read more

MultiHousing News

Calabria: No Servicer Liquidity Facility Coming, But GSEs May Pull Servicing From Struggling Companies

When asked by HousingWire whether the FHFA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have plans to address the concerns being raised by the mortgage business over servicers’ ability to handle widespread forbearance, (Director Mark) Calabria said they have a plan, but it’s not the one that the industry is calling for. Read now

Housing Wire

Industry looks to IRS for Relief on 1031s

“Some of the nation’s most powerful real estate groups have written to Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin urging him to temporarily lift restrictions on 1031 exchanges.” Read more

Real Estate Weekly