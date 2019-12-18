DAILY READS: Dec. 12, 2019

“Forget Seattle, Denver and San Francisco. Boise, Idaho, is poised to be the hottest housing market at the start of the next decade.”

—MarketWatch

What You Need to Know About Investing in Healthcare Real Estate

“Jon Foulger, who heads acquisitions at Med Properties, said on the panel that high-net-worth investors are showing a greater appetite for risk, while institutional investors continue to put a premium on consistency. He said he believes that while some other real estate asset classes are showing signs of unrealistic pricing, “there is still some level of sanity in underwriting healthcare real estate.”

—The Real Deal

Video: REITS Will Continue to See Good Performance, JLL Says

Regina Lim of JLL says she foresees more initial public offerings for Singapore and Indian REITs. She also says, in the last 12 months, Singapore REITs have made “very nice strategic acquisitions” that will allow them to deepen their exposure in new markets.

—CNBC

One of These Groups Will Get $10 million to Help Boost a Disadvantaged Neighborhood

“The Pritzker Traubert Foundation today identified six finalists for its Chicago Prize, a competition that it announced in April as an effort to invest in the neighborhoods’ economic future. A jury selected the six, which will now each receive $100,000 to work on their proposals, from about 80 applicants. advantaged neighborhood.”

—Crain’s Chicago Business

Almost 700,000 Californians Moved Out Last Year, and Many Ended Up in Texas

“’Texas takes second place on the podium among the most popular states for moving to in 2018, with almost 564,000 newcomers,’” the report said.”

—Dallas Morning News

Boston Real Estate Tax Gets Closer to Becoming Reality

“Councilors on Wednesday passed a bill that would allow the city to impose a tax of up to 2 percent on real estate sales of more than $2 million. It could generate up to $200 million in new revenue that Edwards said “could fund a lot of development of public housing.”

—Boston Herald

Gen Z: New Hope For Struggling Malls?

“Moreover, the generation — the first member of whom have entered or are about to enter the workforce — are bringing money to spend at the mall. Citing eMarketer data, the CBRE report says that Gen Z spends $143B a year and has some influence on another $460.5B in spending.”

—Bisnow

5 Markets With the Greatest Rent Loss”

“Countrywide, average rents rose 3.1 percent year-over-year through November, to $1,473, according to Yardi Matrix data. Meanwhile, the five metros on this list saw their overall rents inch down by as much as 4.6 percent. As new supply is coming online at an increased pace and deliveries are expected to surpass 100,000 units this quarter, rents declined nationally by $3 in November.”

—Multi-Housing News

10 Towers Poised to Reshape the Skyline in the Next Decade

“To say the past decade has seen the rise of downtown Austin would be an egregious understatement. The city’s latest and largest building boom hit full throttle during that time, adding a significant number of large buildings to the city.”

—Curbed Austin

Will Retailer Bankruptcies Have a Negative Impact on Warehouse Sector

“For the past few years, absorption levels in the industrial sector have been record-breaking. But that rate may not be sustainable for the rest of 2019 and 2020, though it will remain close to the “highest ever recorded in U.S. history,” according to Ben Conwell, senior managing director for e-commerce and electronic fulfillment group lead at real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.”

—National Real Estate Investor