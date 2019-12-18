DAILY READS: Dec. 5, 2019

Thor Equities Lands $144M Construction Loan for New Tower

“Thor Equities began assembling properties for the 18-story office and retail tower in 2016, when it bought 800 W. Fulton Market for $36 million. Thor purchased the final parcel of land for the project in 2018.”

—Real Deal Chicago

–Philadelphia Enquirer

History And Housing Discrimination: Why Neighborhoods In The United States Are Still So Segregated “The United States’ historical policy choices have created a society that accepts — and at some level expects — discriminatory behavior in the housing market. If federal policies had not sanctioned this kind of behavior with policies like redlining, American society may be less complacent with the same kinds of outcomes today. Although the Fair Housing Act and other legislation have tried to fix the mistakes of the past, norms and expectations of inequality continue to exist, perpetuating a system of racialized injustice.” —Forbes

“The two-building Aman Miami project, which will include an Aman hotel and Aman-branded residences, will be built on the former site of the Versailles Hotel at 3425 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach. The size of the buildings, the number of rooms and condos and the architects who will design the project have not yet been determined. The financial terms of the project were not disclosed.”

–The Miami Herald

Outlook Remains Strong for Investment in Single-Family Rentals

“In high-growth markets including Texas or Florida, SFR yields after expenses now average in the 4- to 5-percent range, according to Douglas Bendt, president of Bendt Enterprises, a consulting firm based in Boulder, Colo. (Bendt does note that gross yields on investment have declined somewhat in markets that have been popular with investors, including Atlanta and Phoenix).”

–National Real Estate Investor

Downtown Dallas’ First Arts District Hotel

“The first hotel in Dallas’ Arts District, the 183-room luxury hotel is at Ross Avenue and Leonard Street and is surrounded by landmark performance halls. A project of Dallas-based Hall Group, the hotel is part of a $250 million development that includes a high-rise condo tower.”

–The Dallas Morning News