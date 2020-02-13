DAILY READS: Feb. 13, 2020

The Upzoning of Nebraska



“In a sense, the Nebraska legislature is looking to win the battle before the war begins. State lawmakers are now tackling zoning and density as well as parking minimums, mixed-use developments, and low-income housing units—divisive issues that often lead to organized resistance campaigns at the neighborhood, city and state levels. The same conflicts are present in Nebraska, but lawmakers hope that action now can stave off the entrenched politics that frame the crisis in rental affordability on the coasts.”

CityLab

Senior Housing Supply May Have Outstripped Demand, But Savvy Builders Still See Opportunities In Niche Developments



“The steady aging of America’s population brought many developers into the senior housing sector after the end of the recession, and fueled a boom in new construction. But that activity slacked off throughout much of 2019, and in the coming year closely watched occupancy figures will show whether the slowdown will last, or was just a slight hiccup.”

Bisnow

Cruise Traffic Is Up in South Florida. Here’s What That Means for the Hotel Industry

The number of cruise passengers in South Florida grew in 2019 continuing a five-year upward trend. That means a boost for hotel development and room rates, too. PortMiami had 6.7 million cruise passengers in 2019, up from 5.59 million in 2018, according to the commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm JLL.

Miami Herald

The 78 Megadevelopment Prepares to Break Ground, Starting With U of I Innovation Center

“The first phase will be anchored by a University of Illinois-affiliated research facility known as the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI). First announced in 2017 by then-Governor Bruce Rauner, the 500,000-square-foot innovation center is ready to move forward thanks to $235 million in state funding and a letter of intent to build its facility on land donated by Related.”

—Curbed Chicago

How Much Will COVID-19 Hurt the U.S. economy? It’s Anyone’s Guess Right Now

“A handful of Wall Street firms have taken a stab at it, estimating the virus could cost the U.S. economy from a tenth to a half of a percentage point in the first quarter.”

MarketWatch

Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Acquire Galleria Office Towers in North Dallas for $400M

“Situated at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and the LBJ Freeway in the Far North Dallas neighborhood, the three office buildings total 1.5 million square feet and were built between 1982 and 1991. The properties are also attached to Galleria Dallas, a shopping destination with over 140 stores and 40 restaurants, as well as the 432-room Westin Galleria Hotel.”

REBusiness Online

Tishman Speyer to Pamper Hardhats Building City Skyscrapers

“Beginning at The Spiral development site in Manhattan and rolling out to all Tishman Speyer projects, the ZO health and wellness program will provide workers with end-of-day massages, haircuts and shaves, nutrition consultations and a whole slew of offerings.”

Real Estate Weekly