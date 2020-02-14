DAILY READS: Feb. 14, 2020

Real Estate Fund Redemptions Surge on Alarm Over Malls

“Real-estate funds in the U.S. and Europe are struggling to meet a surge in investor requests to get their cash back, a sign of mounting concerns about the viability of retail properties in the e-commerce era.” Read more

Bloomberg

LA County Crowned Investment Capital of the US

“Los Angeles County has become the most attractive and active place in the country for commercial investors after posting the highest sales volume of any market in 2019, surpassing Manhattan. The region saw more than $28 billion pour in for the fourth year in a row, according to CBRE. Manhattan and Seattle came in second and third with $25.9 billion and $25 billion, respectively, according to data from Real Capital Analytics.” Read more

Commercial Observer

Breaking Down Simon’s Bet on Taubman

“’It makes a ton of sense,’” says Alexander Goldfarb, a senior REIT analyst for Piper Sandler, which rates Simon. “’Geographically, it adds to Simon’s Northeast, Florida and California [markets]…. It adds some excellent one-off properties like Cherry Creek in Denver and Green Hills in Nashville.” Read more

National Real Estate Investor

Welltower CEO: Future of Senior Housing is Not What Exists Today

“With regard to senior housing, CEO Tom DeRosa indicated that the industry at large is still working from an old playbook that will not produce satisfactory results in future years, and Welltower is writing a new playbook.” Read more

Senior Housing News