DAILY READS: Feb. 17, 2020

Developers of Upper West Side Condo Tower May Have to Deconstruct 20 Floors

“The decision is a major victory for community groups who opposed the project on the grounds that the developers used a zoning loophole to create the tallest building on the West Side north of 61st Street. A lawyer representing the project said the developers would appeal the decision.” Read more

New York Times

Qualified Opportunity Zones: Where Do We Stand?

“The final regulations take a gross approach to 1231 gains. This means that if you have a 1231 gain (a gain from the sale of rental real estate), you can invest the gain proceeds in a QOF. Prior to the issuance of the Final Regulations, the taxpayer had to wait until year-end and net 1231 gains. 1231 losses and only a net gain could be invested in a QOF.” Read more

Commercial Observer

Chicago Makes Progress On Reducing Carbon Emissions From Its Buildings

“The effects of climate change are most evident along the lakefront: erosion, flooding, and disappearing beaches. Earlier this month, city officials declare a “state of climate emergency.” So, what is the city planning to do?” Read more

Curbed Chicago

Can Denver’s New Hot Spot Attract A Large, Public Company?

“Cherry Creek is well-known for its shopping, but it’s also a popular location for other types of business. With walkable amenities, restaurant options, an upscale atmosphere and a pedestrian-friendly streetscape, it’s a clear winner for many corporate users. In fact, its success as an office-using business destination has driven a demand for more office space, pushing up the demand for office space by 36 percent, or 1.8 million square feet, since 2014.” Read more

Bisnow



Food and Beverage Sector Gains Ground in Warehouse Leasing

“Specifically, food & beverage companies claimed for 13 of the top industrial leases for a cumulative 13 million square feet, up from nine leases for 8.8 million square feet in 2018.” Read more

Real Estate Weekly