DAILY READS: Feb. 19, 2020
- By
- Feb 19, 2020
U.S. Home-Building Permits Rise to Highest Since 2007
“Residential starts slipped 3.6 percent to a 1.57 million annualized rate, still the second-fastest pace of the expansion, after an upwardly revised 1.63 million pace in the prior month, according to government figures released Wednesday. January starts exceeded the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Permits, a proxy for future construction, advanced 9.2 percent to a 1.55 million rate, the highest since March 2007.” Read more
Bloomberg
The Role of ESG Indicators in CRE Investment Decisions Is Only Expected to Grow Further
“’If you’re talking to a European investor, they don’t really differentiate between ESG and financial indicators. If you’re talking to an audience that’s mainly from the U.S. or Asia, the financial indicators are a little more influential in the way those conversations are actually happening. I absolutely think that’s changing,’ says Uma Pattarkine, investment strategy analyst for CenterSquare Investment Management, a global investment manager. ” Read more
National Real Estate Investor
Seattle Job Growth Drives Multifamily Demand, Developers Deliver
“The Seattle metro area added 65,000 jobs last year, the strongest annual increase in more than two decades. To keep up with demand, developers continue to add apartments. At the end of 2019, more than 18,000 units were in the pipeline.” Read more
Bisnow
Phoenix Industrial Market Maintains Low Vacancy Despite Abundance of New Projects
MetLife Lends $119M on Maryland’s Tallest Residential Tower
“The two-year mortgage, which includes two, one-year extension options, finances 414 Light Street, a 44-story multi family skyscraper on the waterfront in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor neighborhood, just south of Downtown, according to information provided by MetLife.” Read more
Commercial Observer