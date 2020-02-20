DAILY READS: Feb. 20, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Halts New Construction Permits Around New Park

“After outcry about rising rents and real estate taxes forcing longtime Atlanta residents out of their westside neighborhoods, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order on Monday prohibiting new construction permits in the area around the new Westside Park.” Read more

Almost 200 D-FW Banks Have Closed in the Last Decade

“Nationwide, 1,700 bank branches went dark last year. ‘After peaking in 2009 at close to 100,000 branches, the total number has declined by more than 13,200 branches over a decade,’ JLL researchers wrote in the new report. ‘We do not expect this pace to change materially over the next two years as the industry works to integrate physical branches with digital platforms and define how to best serve rapidly shifting customer expectations.'” Read more

Trio of Big Banks Provide $682M CMBS Loan to Recap San Fran Office Tower “The mortgage was provided to a joint venture between a real estate investment trust affiliated with RREEF Property Trust and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS). Philadelphia-based property management firm Knickerbocker Properties, an affiliate of NYSTRS, is the landlord and is listed with its parent as a sponsor of the deal.” Read more

Commercial Observer 10,000-Plus New Apartments Predicted for Downtown Chicago by 2022, But There’s a Catch