DAILY READS: Feb. 21, 2020

Coronavirus Could Hit Construction Supply Chains Next

“’For the first time this week I heard from two general contractors that they had materials caught up in ports because of the coronavirus—we’re starting to see some of that,’ Hoffman & Associates Executive Vice President Maria Thompson said at a Bisnow event in Washington, D.C., this week.” Read more

Fannie-Freddie May Be Freed With Treasury Backstop, Mnuchin Says “’Treasury expects that it will be necessary to maintain limited and tailored government support’ to provide confidence that the GSEs will meet their financial obligations, (Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin wrote. ‘Stability in the housing finance system is crucial, and there should be no disruption to the market as a result of Treasury’s recommended administrative reforms.’” Read more

Bloomberg Ventas CEO Debra Cafaro Photo courtesy of Ventas Ventas Hires Hutchens, Plans $600M in Sales to Help Cure Senior Housing

Woes Faced with the realization that a “pivot to growth” of its senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) will not happen in 2020, Ventas (NYSE: VTR) on Thursday announced a strategic plan to turn around the struggling segment. Read more Senior Housing News

Blackstone Buying Local Warehouses for $400 million “The New York-based private-equity giant is buying the 5.9 million-square-foot portfolio from CenterPoint Properties, an Oak Brook-based industrial landlord, according to people familiar with the transaction. The deal includes 16 properties in Illinois and 11 in Racine and Milwaukee, according to Real Estate Alert, a trade publication that first reported news of the sale.” Read more

