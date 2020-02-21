DAILY READS: Feb. 21, 2020
- Feb 21, 2020
Coronavirus Could Hit Construction Supply Chains Next
“’For the first time this week I heard from two general contractors that they had materials caught up in ports because of the coronavirus—we’re starting to see some of that,’ Hoffman & Associates Executive Vice President Maria Thompson said at a Bisnow event in Washington, D.C., this week.” Read more
Bisnow
Fannie-Freddie May Be Freed With Treasury Backstop, Mnuchin Says
“’Treasury expects that it will be necessary to maintain limited and tailored government support’ to provide confidence that the GSEs will meet their financial obligations, (Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin wrote. ‘Stability in the housing finance system is crucial, and there should be no disruption to the market as a result of Treasury’s recommended administrative reforms.’” Read more
Bloomberg
Ventas Hires Hutchens, Plans $600M in Sales to Help Cure Senior Housing
Woes
Senior Housing News
Blackstone Buying Local Warehouses for $400 million
“The New York-based private-equity giant is buying the 5.9 million-square-foot portfolio from CenterPoint Properties, an Oak Brook-based industrial landlord, according to people familiar with the transaction. The deal includes 16 properties in Illinois and 11 in Racine and Milwaukee, according to Real Estate Alert, a trade publication that first reported news of the sale.” Read more
Crain’s Chicago
A Quiet Respite in a Bustling Open Workplace
“More than a decade since the swing toward open-plan offices—and the resulting backlash from workers concerned about noise and a lack of privacy—a host of ancillary spaces are cropping up in workplaces, offering employees an escape from their (sometimes overly loud) co-workers. Read more
New York Times