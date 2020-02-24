DAILY READS: Feb. 24, 2020

Downtown Dallas, You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby!

“Thirty years ago, Downtown Dallas was in a state of flux after finishing a vibrant period in the ’70s and ’80s that brought iconic glass skyscrapers into the community.” Read more

Bisnow

24 Black Executives Shaping Commercial Real Estate

“These developers, brokers, builders, attorneys, economic development officials and policymakers are not only shaping the CRE industry, they are shaping the world around them, in small communities and in the biggest markets in the country.” Read more

Bisnow

Boise, Idaho Photo via Pixabay

These Small US Cities Have Exploding Luxury Markets

The list was based on an analysis of job and population growth against sales-price-to-list-price ratios, days on market, median list price, and inventory.

Read more

The Real Deal



Why California Office Prices Are Climbing

“’California has fashioned itself into a very attractive office market for a varied array of investors, from media companies―such as Skydance Media―to big names in tech―such as Google and Apple―to more traditional real estate investment firms―like EQ Office, Invesco and Beacon Capital Partners,’ Diana Sabau of Yardi Commercial Café, tells GlobeSt.com.” Read more

Globest.

Garcetti Appointees Rejected a Plan for Apartments. The Developer Says They Broke the Law

“Lawyers for District Square LLC said in their lawsuit that the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission, a five-member panel made up of mayoral appointees, violated the Housing Accountability Act by denying their client’s application to build a six-story residential project.” Read more

Los Angeles Times