DAILY READS: Feb. 28, 2020

Coronavirus Delays Sale of SF’s $1B Oceanwide Center

“It’s been over a month since Chinese developer Oceanwide Holdings announced a deal to sell its flagship San Francisco development for $1 billion, but it could take another month for the deal to officially close—and the new coronavirus outbreak is to blame.” Read more

The Real Deal

Thorofare Capital Lends $22M to Refi Orlando Hotel Near Disney World

“The three-year, floating-rate loan took out existing debt financing that had been used to convert the asset from a Comfort Inn to its current brand, coupled with a 20-year franchise agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group’s Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, sources told CO.” Read more

Commercial Observer

Outlet Centers Continue to Post Healthy Fundamentals, But There May Be Challenges Ahead

“Growing e-commerce competition and off-price players’ increasing strength are impacting the sector. Still, “the outlet industry is a fairly healthy sector,” notes Steve Ferris, vice chairman of national retail tenant services at commercial real estate services firm JLL. While REIT landlords focus a lot of time and energy on maintaining their best-performing regional malls, outlet centers continue to be strong performers within REITs’ overall portfolios.” Read more

National Real Estate Investor

The Efficiency Gap and the U.S. Housing Affordability Crisis

“Housing affordability is an increasingly important issue around the world. In the United States, both the current and previous presidential administrations have highlighted the dilatory effects that local regulations have on housing prices, and several of the Democratic candidates have also issued housing plans to address the affordability crisis that many in the nation are facing.” Read more

Urban Land Magazine

How the Corporate Race to Net Zero Is Heating Up

“The drive to net zero is rapidly gathering momentum as more household names from across the business spectrum pledge to play their part in a low carbon future. For many companies, whether they’re coffee retailers, banks or ride-hailing companies, it’s about the steps they’re taking to cut their own emissions to zero.” Read more

JLL