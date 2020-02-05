DAILY READS: Feb. 5, 2020

Non-Traded REITs Have Gotten a Bad Rap for Lack of Transparency. Can They Be Trusted?

“To be fair, the vast majority of the estimated 65 active non-traded (or non-listed) REITs in the U.S. operate well within legal and ethical boundaries. And some of the biggest, most trusted names in commercial real estate manage non-traded REITs, including Black Creek Group LLC, Blackstone Group Inc., Hines LP and JLL.”

—National Real Estate Investor

Retirement Savings May Best Real Estate Returns in Singapore

The rate of return for private apartments in the city-state has slipped since 2011, when measures to cool the market were introduced by the government. In fact, some units now have a lower yield than Singapore’s national pension plan, which has a minimum fixed rate of return of 2.5%, research from property analytics startup UrbanZoom shows.

—Bloomberg

Boston’s New Skyscrapers Are Mostly Available. Office Experts Say That’s A Good Thing

“’We feel the market can handle new product, and it’s really going to allow some of the larger tenants to have more options in Boston,’ said JLL Executive Managing Director Benjamin Heller, who is on the brokerage team for One Post Office Square. ‘These buildings are coming at a time where there’s a lot of demand still pent up.'”

—Bisnow

Mortgage Rates Plunge to Second Lowest Level in Three Years Amid Coronavirus Concerns

“The decline in rates this week was indirectly caused by the coronavirus outbreak that began in China and has now spread across the globe. More than 7,000 cases of the illness have been reported, and the death toll has increased to 170.”

—MarketWatch

Rent Control Will Appear on California’s November Ballot

“An initiative called the “Rental Affordability Act,” which would give cities such as Long Angeles the option to apply rent control to more buildings, has qualified for the November ballot, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Monday.”

—Curbed Los Angeles

Loan Survivor: HFF Vet Mike Tepedino Is Right at Home at JLL

“The 56-year-old had long since proven himself one of the industry’s most capable mortgage brokers, after filling the role at HFF for more than two decades, when JLL announced last year that it would acquire his company. But as the complex integration proceeded apace, it was Tepedino’s touch for politics and management that shone through.”

—Commercial Observer

West Loop Block Poised for New Development, Sale

“A longtime office landlord next to Ogilvie Transportation Center plans a major renovation and addition to its building while its neighbor looks to cash out after an overhaul of its own.”

—Crain’s Chicago Business